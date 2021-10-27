IGNOU December TEE 2021: Tentative date sheet released on ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU December TEE 2021 tentative date sheet. Candidates who will appear for term-end examination in December can check the complete timetable through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the examination will begin on January 20, 2022 and will end on February 22, 2022. The portal for online submission of examination form for the December 2021 term end exam will be opened in due course.

The clash of exam date/session will not be considered in the following cases: The courses are from the same group (Group-1 to Group-6) as the exam of courses in a particular group is conducted on the same date and time, for backlog courses, courses from different programmes, in MP programmes, courses from different specialisation.

Incase of any discrepancy, students are advised to inform through email at datesheet@ignou.ac.in latest by November 10, 2021. To download the tentative date sheet, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IGNOU December TEE 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU December TEE 2021 datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.