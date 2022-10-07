Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU December TEE 2022 tentative date sheet released at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE 2022 tentative date sheet released at ignou.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Oct 07, 2022 03:28 PM IST

IGNOU has released the tentative date sheet for IGNOU TEE December 2022 exams.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 tentative date sheet released at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU December TEE 2022 tentative date sheet released at ignou.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative date sheet for IGNOU TEE December 2022 exams. The IGNOU December Term End Examination date sheet is available on the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in.

“This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2022 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course”, reads the official notification.

The IGNOU term end exams will start on December 2 and end on January 5, 2023, according to the official schedule. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Students are advised to inform discrepancy in date sheet, if any at the email ID: datesheet@ignou.ac.in. For more details candidates are advised to check the detailed date sheet here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou date sheet
ignou date sheet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out