IGNOU December TEE 2022: Tentative time table released at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU December TEE 2022 tentative time table. Candidates who want to appear for term end examination to be conducted in December 2022 can check the complete schedule through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2022 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course, read the notice.

The examination will be conducted from December 2 to January 5, 2023. IGNOU December TEE examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. To download the date sheet candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: How to download time table

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU December TEE 2022 date sheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students are advised to inform discrepancy in date sheet, if any, apart from the above cases (point 3) in the following format at the email ID: datesheet@ignou.ac.in.

Check Tentative Time Table Here