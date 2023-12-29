close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU Entrance Test 2024: Registration date extended for B.Ed, B.Sc & Ph.D, apply till January 3

IGNOU Entrance Test 2024: Registration date extended for B.Ed, B.Sc & Ph.D, apply till January 3

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 29, 2023 07:57 PM IST

IGNOU extends the deadline for PhD, BSc Nursing, and BEd entrance exams.

The deadline for submitting the online application for the PhD entrance exam for the July 2023 session, the BSc Nursing and BEd entrance exam for the January 2024 session, has been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates can submit their applications till January 3, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Previously, the last date to apply was December 31, 2023. The registration process was started on December 12. The entrance examination was conducted on January 7, 2024, at various exam centers across the country. The duration of the exam is 2.30 hours.

IGNOU Entrance Test 2024: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply:

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Extension of last date for Submission of Online Application Form for Entrance Test of Ph.D. (For July 2023 Session), B.Sc. Nursing & B. Ed. (For January 2024 Session”

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the required degree link.

Register and proceed with the applictaion.

Once done, click on submit.

Login to the account and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the details below:

