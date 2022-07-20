Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 for June TEE released, download link here
IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 for June TEE released, download link here

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 for June TEE has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
Published on Jul 20, 2022 01:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 for June TEE on July 20, 2022. Candidates who will appear for June Term End Examination can download the admit card through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The date sheet has been released for June TEE. The examination will begin from July 22 and will end on September 5, 2022 for all courses. The June TEE exam will be conducted in two shifts – first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the admit card through the direct link and steps given below.

Direct link to download IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 for June TEE

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 for June TEE: How to download

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

