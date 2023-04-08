Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration date extended till April 15, apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration date extended till April 15, apply at ignou.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 08, 2023 05:29 PM IST

IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration date has been extended till April 15, 2023. Candidates can apply through ignou.ac.in.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for IGNOU June 2023 TEE. The last date to register for the online examination without late fees is till April 15, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notice, candidates will have to pay 200/- per course as examination fees till April 15. Starting April 16 to April 23, candidates will have to pay 200/- per course as exam fees along with 500/- as late fees. After April 26, candidates will have to pay 200/- per course with late fees of 1100/-. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU June 2023 TEE

IGNOU June 2023 TEE: How to register

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can click on fill application link.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page for further need.

The June, 2023 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from June 1, 2023 and conclude on July 6, 2023 (30 working days).

