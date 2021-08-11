IGNOU June TEE assignment submission deadline extended till August 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of Assignment, Project Report, Dissertation, Field Work Journal, Internship, etc. for TEE June 2021 till August 31.

The official Twitter handle of IGNOU reads,’ IGNOU allows submission of Assignment, Project Report, Dissertation, Field Work Journal, Internship, etc. for TEE June 2021 till 31st August 2021 as a special case'.

Many students were unable to submit their assignments on time, hence IGNOU granted this extension to them. This news was also posted on the university's official Twitter account.

Earlier the last date for the submission of the examination forms, assignments, project reports, dissertation, and fieldwork journal of June term end exam (TEE) 2021 till July 15.

IGNOU has started the TERM-END EXAMINATION ( TEE ) for the Final Year students of the UG and PG programmes as well as their Backlogs if any and for the PG Diploma, Diploma, PG certificate, and Certificate Programmes from August 3. The examination will end on September 9.