The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) entrance exam 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IIFT entrance exam 2021 can check their answer key online at iift.nta.ac.in.

The agency conducted the IIFT entrance exam on January 24, 2021.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before January 30, 2021, till 8pm. Candidates will also have to pay a processing fee of ₹1000 for each objection raised. The amount will be refunded if the objection is found to be correct.

How to check the IIFT answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Display question paper and challenge answer key’

Select an option

Key in your credentials and login

The IIFT answer key 2021will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.