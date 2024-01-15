Indian Institute of Foreign Trade will begin the registration for IIFT MBA 2024 for foreign national on January 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for MBA (International Business) 2024-2026 at Delhi & Kolkata Campuses and MBA (Business Analytics) 2024-2026 at Delhi Campus can do it through the official website of IIFT at iift.ac.in. IIFT MBA 2024 registration for foreign nationals begins today at iift.ac.in

As per the official schedule, the last date of Online submission of application form for Foreign National/NRI Candidates is till March 15, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

IIFT MBA 2024 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of IIFT at iift.ac.in.

Search for current admissions link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on IIFT MBA 2024 link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹3000/- for all categories and ₹1500/- for PWD/SC/ST Categories/Transgender. The payment should be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

The group discussion/ extempore, writing skills assessment and interview will be held in March/ April 2024 and programme will commence in first week of July 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIFT.