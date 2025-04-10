International Institute of Information Technology has released IIITH PGEE Admit Card 2025 on April 10, 2025. Candidates who will appear for Postgraduate Entrance Examination Monsoon 2025 can download the hall ticket through the official website of IIITH at iiit.ac.in. IIITH PGEE Admit Card 2025 released at iiit.ac.in, download link here

The entrance examination will be held on April 19, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will have two papers- general aptitude paper and subject paper, each duration is for 90 minutes.

There will be negative marking of 25% for wrong answers in both the papers. The General Aptitude paper will emphasize on basic aptitude, logical reasoning and basic questions on computers and mathematics. Applicant should appear for one of the following relevant subject papers based on their graduation discipline- Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) or Civil Engineering (CIVIL).

IIITH PGEE Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIITH at iiit.ac.in.

2. Click on IIITH PGEE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PG Entrance Examination (PGEE) is for admission into the following programs- Master of Technology (M.Tech) programme which is based on course work and Master of Science (M.S) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) programmes which require some course work and completion of a research thesis.