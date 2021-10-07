IIM-CAT 2021 admit card to be released on October 27 at iimcat.ac.in

The admit cards for the common admissions test (CAT) 2021 will be released on October 27. The CAT 2021 admit cards will be available for download on the scheduled date, 5 pm onwards. The exam will be held on November 28.

Candidates can download CAT 2021 admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in. In order to download the admit card, candidates have to login to the portal using their registration details.

CAT 2021 would comprise questions from verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability, and data interpretation, and logical reasoning.

“The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Please visit the admission websites of the respective IIMs for further information,” reads the official exam notice.

The selection process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).

