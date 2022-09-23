IIT CEED 2023: Registration begins on October 5 at ceed.iitb.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will begin the registration process for IIT CEED 2023 on October 5, 2022. Candidates who are interested to apply for Common Entrance Exam for Design 2023 can apply online through the official site of IIT CEED at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the exam is till November 11, 2022 and the last date with late fees is till November 18, 2022. The examination will be conducted n Sunday, January 23, 2023 from 9:00 am - 12:00 noon. This examination will consist of two parts, Part-A and Part-B. Candidates must attempt questions from both the parts. Part-A will be conducted from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by Part-B from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Part-A contains objective questions of three types: Numerical Answer Type (NAT), Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), and Multiple Select Question (MSQ). Part-B consists of five questions that are aimed at testing design, drawing and writing skills.

The answer key will be released on January 25, 2023 and final answer key will be released on January 31, 2023. The result will be declared on March 8 and score card will be available on March 12, 2022.

