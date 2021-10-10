Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT JAM 2022 registration closes tomorrow
IIT JAM 2022 registration closes tomorrow

  • JAM 2022 registration window closes tomorrow, October 11, 11.59 pm. The application forms are available on the official website.
IIT JAM 2022 registration closes tomorrow(Representational image)(Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The registration window of IIT joint admission test for MSc programmes or IIT JAM 2022 will close on Monday, October 11, 11.59 pm. “No hard copies of documents are to be sent to the Organizing Institute. The required documents are to be uploaded online to the application website only,” the official exam notice reads.

The exam will be held on February 13, 2022.

IIT JAM 2022 application forms are available on the official website. 

The JAM 2022 result will be declared on March 22, 2022. The first admission list will be released on June 1, 2022. The second and third admission lists will be released on June 16 and June 25, respectively.

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2022 are eligible to apply for admission to IITs in the academic year 2022-23. Integrated Ph.D. programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences & Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore may use the JAM results to shortlist candidates for an interview for the final selection.

The admissions through JAM 2022 will close on July 11, 2022.

