  • JAM 2022 registration deadline has been extended. Candidates can now apply till October 14. 
IIT JAM 2022 registration deadline extended, check details(HT FILE)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 08:27 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The registration window for IIT JAM 2022 will now remain open till October 14, as per an official update available on the website. The JAM 2022 registration was scheduled to close today, October 11. The joint admission test for masters in IITs (JAM) will be held on February 13, 2022. The admit cards of the exam will be released on January 4, 2022.

The minimum percentage criteria in graduation have been waived for JAM 2022. “All candidates admitted through JAM should have a Bachelor’s degree. The candidates must pass the qualifying degree examination. In case if a candidate is promoted without a marksheet, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program,” the latest update on the official website says about the new eligibility criteria. Prior to this, a minimum of 55% in graduation was required to sit in JAM.

JAM 2022 will have seven test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM 2022 result will be released on March 22. The first admission list will be released on June 1, 2022. The second and third admission lists will be released on June 16 and June 25, respectively.

The admissions through JAM 2022 scores will end on July 11, 2022.

 

