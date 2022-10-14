Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT JAM: Last date to register today at jam.iitg.ac.in, direct link to apply

IIT JAM: Last date to register today at jam.iitg.ac.in, direct link to apply

competitive exams
Published on Oct 14, 2022 09:24 AM IST

IIT JAM 2022 registration process closes today, October 14, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close down the registration process for IIT JAM on October 14, 2022. Candidates who have still not applied for Joint Admission test for Masters can apply online through the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

After the registration process closes, IIT JAM examination admit card will be displayed on January 10, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023. The result will be declared on March 22, 2023. All the candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Direct link to apply for IIT JAM

IIT JAM: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the JAM 2023 Application Portal
  • Register and proceed with the application Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in SEVEN different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT JAM.


