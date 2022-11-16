IIT UCEED CEED 2023 registration process ends today with late fee
IIT Bombay will close down the registration process for CEED 2023 and UCEED with late fee today.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will end the registration process for CEED 2023 and UCEED with late fee today, November 16.Interested candidates who have not filled the application form can fill the UCEED or CEED registration form at ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.
The candidates from the general category have to pay ₹3,600 as an application fee, while SC, ST, and women candidates will pay ₹1,800 as application fee. All Candidates ahev to pay late fee of ₹500
CEED, UCEED 2023 registration: How to apply
Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the registration portal link
Now, click on registration button
Register and proceed with the application
Fill all the required details, upload documents
Pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee
Submit and take print out.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics