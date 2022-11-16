Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT UCEED CEED 2023 registration process ends today with late fee

IIT UCEED CEED 2023 registration process ends today with late fee

Published on Nov 16, 2022 09:54 AM IST

IIT Bombay will close down the registration process for CEED 2023 and UCEED with late fee today.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will end the registration process for CEED 2023 and UCEED with late fee today, November 16.Interested candidates who have not filled the application form can fill the UCEED or CEED registration form at ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The candidates from the general category have to pay 3,600 as an application fee, while SC, ST, and women candidates will pay 1,800 as application fee. All Candidates ahev to pay late fee of 500

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration portal link

Now, click on registration button

Register and proceed with the application

Fill all the required details, upload documents

Pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee

Submit and take print out.

