The Indian Navy will end the online application procedure for the position of Agniveer (MR) Musician today, July 2. Interested unmarried male and unmarried female candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for Agniveer MR posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 300 vacancies of Agniveer (MR) for the 02/2023 (Nov 23) and 01/2024 (Apr 24) batches. The training for Agniveer 02/23 batch would commence on Nov 23 and training for Agniveer 01/24 batch would commence on Apr 24, at INS Chilka, Odisha.

Candidates can check the Corrigendum for AGNIVEER MR - 02/23 here

Candidate must have passed the Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Direct link to apply

Indian Navy Agniveer (MR) Musician: Know how to apply

Visit the official website atwww.joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “AGNIVEER MUSICIAN ENTRY IS LIVE ON THE JOININDIANNAVY.GOV.IN WEBSITE”

Register at the portal

Fill up the application form, pay the fee and submit

Download the application and take a printout