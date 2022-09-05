INI CET application form 2023 today for January session on aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release application forms for the January 2023 session of INI CET today, September 5. The entrance examination will take place on November 13, 2022.

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on aiimsexams.ac.in up to September 26 (5 pm).

“All applicants who have applied earlier and whose Basic Registration have been #ACCEPTED for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session, January 2022 and July 2022, are not required to complete Registration and Basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code),” an official statement said. The schedule for doing it is October 12 to November 13.

Institute of National Importance-Combined Entrance Test or INI-CET is a national-level entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses at AIIMS, JIPMER, NIMHANS, PGIMER and some other institutes.

Selected candidates can now apply for admission to the July 2022 session of MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS courses at these institutes.

For prospectus, detailed information etc. visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Here is the official notification:

