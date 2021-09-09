INICET January 2022: AIIMS to start registration for PG courses tomorrow

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS will start the registration process for INICET January 2022 for postgraduate courses from September 10, 2021 onwards. The registration process will be conducted for candidates who want to apply for PG courses of INIs for January 2022. The official notice is available on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

The registration will begin at 5 pm tomorrow and will at 5 pm on October 9, 2021. As per the notice released by AIIMS, all applicants who have applied earlier and whose registration and basic candidate information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021 and July 2021 session are not required to fill the registration and basic candidate information again.

Such candidates will have to complete the application form only after the generation of fresh Unique Code (EUC) for INICET July 2021 session which will start at later date to be announced.

Also, those candidates who have done registration and basic candidate information for July 2021 session and whose registration and basic candidate information was incomplete OR rejected due to “Incomplete/invalid images” are also allowed to complete their registration. The edit option is available on ‘mypage’ of registration and basic candidate information where candidates can edit their information.