ISI admissions 2022: Last date of registration ISI admission test, link here
The registration process for Indian Statistical Institute, ISI admission test will end on April 5. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of ISI at www.isical.ac.in. ISI admission test will be held on May 8.
Direct link to register for ISI admission test
The application fee is Rs1250 for male candidates in the unreserved (General) category and ₹750 for female applicants in the same category. The application fee for reserved (OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/EWS) applicants is ₹625.
ISI Admissions 2022: How to apply
Visit the ISI official website at isical.ac.in.
On the homepage, scroll down and click on ‘Admission portal’
A new page will display on your screen
Click on the 'Apply' link
Fill in the registration form and Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
