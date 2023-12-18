ISRO 2023 answer key released for Assistant, Stenographer and other posts at isro.gov.in, here's direct link

The Indian Space Research Organisation has released the answer key for the post of Assistant/Upper Division Clerk and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer. Candidates who took the examination can check the answer key through the official website at isro.gov.in. ISRO 2023 answer key released for Assistant, Stenographer and other posts

The examination for the post of Assistant/Upper Division Clerk and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer was conducted on December 10, 2023.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer key till December 22, 2023.

ISRO 2023 answer key: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.isro.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Answer keys of the written test for the posts of Assistant/Upper Division Clerk (post no.1,3 and 5) and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer(post no.2,4 and 6) held on 10.12.2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for the future reference.