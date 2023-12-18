close_game
ISRO 2023 answer key released for Assistant, Stenographer and other posts at isro.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 18, 2023 04:39 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation has released the answer key for the post of Assistant/Upper Division Clerk and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer. Candidates who took the examination can check the answer key through the official website at isro.gov.in.

The examination for the post of Assistant/Upper Division Clerk and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer was conducted on December 10, 2023.

Direct link to check the answer key for the post of Assistant/Upper Division Clerk

Direct link to check the answer key for the post of Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer

Candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer key till December 22, 2023.

Direct link to raise objections

ISRO 2023 answer key: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.isro.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Answer keys of the written test for the posts of Assistant/Upper Division Clerk (post no.1,3 and 5) and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer(post no.2,4 and 6) held on 10.12.2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for the future reference.

Monday, December 18, 2023
