JAM 2024 registration begins, link to apply on jam.iitm.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has started registrations for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024. Candidates can apply for the exam up to October 13 on jam.iitm.ac.in. The direct link has been provided below. JAM 2024 registration begins

Apply for JAM 2024.

The application fee for JAM 2024 is ₹900 for one and ₹1,250 for two papers in the case of SC, ST, PwD and female candidates. For allRs 1,800 for one and ₹2,500 for two papers.

JAM 2024 will be held on February 11 and results will be out on March 22.

How to apply for JAM 2024

Go to jam.iitm.ac.in. Go to the registration page. Fill the required information and submit. Your login details will be generated. Login and fill the application form. Upload documents and make payment. Submit the form and take a printout of the page.

Through GATE 2023, around 3,000 IIT seats and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT will be filled. For further information, visit the official website.

