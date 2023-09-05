JAM 2024 registration opens today on jam.iitm.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will start the online application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 today, September 5. Candidates can apply for JAM 2024 up to October 13 on jam.iitm.ac.in. JAM 2024 registration begins today on jam.iitm.ac.in

Eligibility

Those who have an undergraduate degree and those who are in the final year of their undergraduate degrees can apply for the examination.

For foreign nationals, an Indian degree is required to appear in JAM 2024. However, admissions will be subject to policies of respective institutions, organising institute IIT Madras has informed.

There is no age limit to appear in JAM.

Application fee

SC, ST, PwD and female candidates: ₹900 for one and ₹1,250 for two papers

For all others: ₹1,800 for one and ₹2,500 for two papers.

JAM Score is used for admission to these postgraduate programmes in various disciplines:

MSc

MSc (Tech)

MSc- MTech dual degree

MS (Research)

Joint MSc- PhD

MSc- PhD dual degree.

The entrance test is scheduled for February 11 and results will be out on March 22.

The test will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for seven papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH).

Around 3,000 IIT seats and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT which will be filled through JAM.

