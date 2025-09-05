Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
JAM 2026 registration begins at jam2026.iitb.ac.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 06:00 pm IST

JAM 2026 registration has started. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, started the registration process for JAM 2026 on September 5, 2025. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2026 can do so through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates who have either completed their undergraduate degree or will be appearing in the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2026 are eligible to appear in JAM 2026.

JAM 2026: How to register

The registration process will end on October 12, 2025. All those candidates who are eligible can apply for the exam through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on IIT JAM 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for Female/ SC/ ST/PwD is 1000/- for one paper and 1350/- for two papers. For other categories, the application fee is 2000/- for one test paper and 2700/- for two test papers. The online payment can be done through net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI and wallet.

JAM exam will be conducted in around 116 Cities across India. Test Papers will comprise (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.JAM 2026 scores will be used for admission in IITs and other prestigious institutes for the academic year 2026-27. The scores are used for admission to programs such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), MS (Research), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree and Integrated Ph.D. in various institutes.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
