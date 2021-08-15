Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board CBT from August 17: Important points

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conduct computer-based written test for more than 1,200 posts from August 17 to August 24. The exam will be held at various exam centres in Jammu, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla.

The admit cards of all candidates who have registered for the exam has been released on the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

Exam guidelines can be found here https://jkssb.nic.in/Pdf/Instructions_for_candidates13082021.pdf

The Board has urged candidates not to fall prey to unscrupulous elements.

“However, it has come to the notice of the Board that some unscrupulous elements/ vested interests are approaching innocent youth with the intention of duping them by using various deceptive means including making false promises of securing jobs either through influence or use of unfair means or by spreading motivated and mischievous information for ulterior considerations,” the Board has said and has informed candidates that, “the candidates who are being approached by such unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitments of JKSSB are advised to immediately report about such persons to the JKSSB without any delay."