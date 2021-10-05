JEE Advanced 2021: Candidate’s responses to release today on jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will release JEE Advanced 2021 candidate’s response on October 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the response sheet through the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in. The responses will be available at 5 pm today.

The provisional answer key will be released on October 10, 2021 and feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates will be from October 10 to October 11, 2021. The final answer key and result will be declared on October 15, 2021.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to download candidate's response

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the candidate’s responses through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on candidate’s response sheet available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your responses will be displayed on the screen.

Check the responses and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Institute has already released the question papers for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for both Paper 1 and Paper II. Candidates can download the question papers if needed. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced.