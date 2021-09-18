JEE Advanced 2021: IIT KGP issues important notice for OBC-NCL/EWS candidates

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has issued an important notice for OBC-NCL/EWS candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2021. The Institute has directed the candidates to submit their OBC-NCL/EWS certificates by October 2, 2021, in the online portal. The notice is available on the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who do not possess a valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificate issued after April 1, 2021, will have to submit a declaration in place of the certificate. The declaration form for both OBC-NCL and EWS is now available on the official website. Candidates will have to download the forms, fill it up and submit.

The registration process for JEE Advanced was started on September 16 and will end on September 20, 2021. The last date for fee payment is till September 21, 2021.

The registration fees is ₹1400 for female candidates and SC/ST/PWD category candidates and ₹2800 for other candidates. The IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, is scheduled to be held on October 3 in two shifts. The top 2,50,000 candidates in JEE Main will be eligible to register for JEE advanced. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced.