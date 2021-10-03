JEE Advanced 2021 over: Candidates’ response sheet on October 5

JEE Advanced 2021, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in the IITs, is over. As per the schedule released by the authority, the response sheet of the candidates who took the exam today will be released on October 5. Candidates can expect a copy of their responses by 5 pm on Tuesday.

JEE advanced 2021 provisional answer key will be released on October 10, 10 am.

Both response sheet and answer key will be available on the official website of JEE Advanced 2021, jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates will be given a day to submit feedback and comments on the answer key. This option will close on October 11, 5 pm.

The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2021 results will be released on October 15.

The seat allocation process will begin on October 16.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.