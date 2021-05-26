JEE Advanced 2021 postponed, check notice on jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur has postponed JEE Advanced 2021 examination. The examination has been postponed keeping the COVID19 situation under consideration. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

The revised dates will be announced in due course of time. The official notice reads, “Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time.”

The examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I was scheduled to be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II was scheduled to be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates have to register themselves online for the computer-based entrance test.

Those candidates who qualify the JEE Main examination are eligible to apply for JEE advanced examination. Top 2.5 lakh JEE Main qualifiers will only be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced. However, the total number of candidates may be a bit higher than 2.5 because of 'tied' ranks/scores in each category. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced.