JEE Advanced 2021 registration time revised, check new time schedule here

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has revised JEE Advanced 2021 registration time. The last date to register for Joint Entrance Examination is till 23.59 pm on September 20, 2021. The fee payment last date is till 8 pm on September 21, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

The registration fees ₹1400 for female candidates and SC/ST/PWD category candidates and is ₹2800 for other candidates. The IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, is scheduled to be held on October 3 in two shifts. The top 2,50,000 candidates in JEE main will be eligible to register for JEE advanced.

Direct link to apply here

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account or register online.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.