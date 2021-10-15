JEE advanced 2021 result declared: 41,862 qualify, Mridul Agarwal tops

Mridul Agarwal has topped the IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, the result of which was announced on Friday. As per news agency ANI, Mridul has secured 348 marks out of 360. Mridul has bagged the first position from among 1,41,699 candidates who had appeared in the entrance exam after qualifying in the JEE main exam.

Kavya Chopra is the topper among female candidates. A 100 percentile achiever in JEE main, Kavya, has secured 286 marks out of 360 in the JEE advanced 2021. She stands at 98 position in the country.

JEE main is the screening test for JEE advanced; while the former was held four times this year, the latter was held once. This is the single entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes in the IITs.

Overall, 41,862 candidates have qualified in the JEE advanced 2021, which was conducted by the IIT Kharagpur.