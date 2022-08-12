Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2022: IIT JEE registration extended till 8 pm today

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT JEE registration extended till 8 pm today

competitive exams
Published on Aug 12, 2022 09:12 AM IST
JEE Advanced 2022 registration date has been extended till 8 pm on August 12, 2022. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.
JEE Advanced 2022: IIT JEE registration extended till 8 pm today
JEE Advanced 2022: IIT JEE registration extended till 8 pm today
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has extended the registration date for JEE Advanced 2022. The registration date has been extended till 8 pm, August 12, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can do it through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the official website, “the deadline for JEE (Advanced) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th August, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents, and exam city centre choices and make the payment at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today.”

Direct link to apply here 

JEE Advanced 2022: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps.

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card for the examination will be available on August 23 and can be downloaded till August 28, 2022. The examination will be conducted on August 28 in two shifts. The Paper 1 will be conducted in morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted in afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced education
jee advanced education
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out