JEE Advanced 2022 Toppers: Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone tops in girl category

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared JEE Advanced result. The female topper is Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone who has topped JEE Advanced 2022. Tanishka Kabra has secured Rank 16 in IIT entrance examination by scoring 277 marks out of 360.

Palli Jalajakshi of IIT Madras zone is the second topper securing Rank 24, followed by Jaladhi Joshi of IIT Bombay is the third topper securing Rank 32.

The All India Topper is R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone who obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks. This year a total of 10 candidates have secured Rank 1 in JEE Advanced exam. A total number of 155538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. A total of 40712 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2022. Of the total qualified candidates, 6516 are females.

Apart from this, a total of 296 foreign candidates have registered for the exam out of which 280 candidates have appeared in both the papers. 145 candidates have qualified the examination.