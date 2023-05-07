JEE Advanced 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, May 7. Candidates who scored equal to or more than the cut-off mark of JEE Main can apply for the Advanced exam on jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2023 registration ends today on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced is held for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses at IITs. The entrance test is also used by other institutions like IISERs, IISc for admitting students at undergraduate level.

While the JEE Advanced registration window will be closed today, the fee payment window will remain active till May 8.

JEE Advanced admit cards will be issued on May 29. The entrance exam is scheduled for June 4.

JEE Advanced 2023 application fee

The application fee is ₹1,450 for female candidates of all categories.

For SC, ST, PwD candidates, the fee is ₹1,450 and for all other candidates, it is ₹2,900.

This is applicable to Indian candidates only.

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2023:

Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

On the home page, open the link for IIT JEE Advanced registration.

Now, enter the asked details and login.

Fill the form, upload documents, and pay the fee.

Submit and download the form.