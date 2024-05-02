JEE Advanced 2024 exam city list released, 3 cities abroad added, details inside

The JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination Cities list has been released on the official website by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) which is the organising institute for the examination. Candidates who are eligible to attempt JEE (Advanced) 2024 examination may head to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in to check the list of cities that can be chosen as the examination centre.

Direct link to check the complete list

For students who wish to attempt the exam outside India, three exam centres have been allotted in the list. They are Abu Dhabi and Dubai in UAE, and Kathmandu in Nepal.

The last date to apply for the examination is May 7, 2024. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is till May 10, 2024. JEE Advanced 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2024.

