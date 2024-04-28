 JEE Advanced 2024 registration begins at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
JEE Advanced 2024 registration begins at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 28, 2024 08:15 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2024 registration begins at jeeadv.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

JEE Advanced 2024: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has started the JEE Advanced 2024 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (also called IIT JEE) can find the direct link on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2024: Eligible candidates can apply for the IIT entrance test on jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced 2024: Eligible candidates can apply for the IIT entrance test on jeeadv.ac.in

As per the official brochure, candidates who want to apply for the entrance test should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2024 to apply for IIT JEE examination. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1999. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1994.

The last date to apply for the examination is May 7, 2024. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is till May 10, 2024. All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Direct link to register for JEE Advanced 2024

JEE Advanced 2024: How to register

  • Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can register online.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced registration fee all Indian candidates is 3,200 and for female candidates, SC, ST and PwD category candidates is 1,600. The fee should be paid online. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JEE.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Sunday, April 28, 2024
