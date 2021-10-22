JEE Advanced Result 2021: AAT result to be declared today, here’s how to check

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will declare JEE Advanced Result 2021 for AAT exam on October 22, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Architecture Aptitude Test can check their result through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. The examination was conducted on October 18, 2021.

Candidates securing marks above the cut-off will be declared pass in the test. There is no separate ranking in the AAT. There is no separate cut-off for students of any category. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to check AAT result

Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced Result 2021 for AAT on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Allotment of seat will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 and B. Arch. program will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT JEE.