JEE Main 2021: Additional institutes where scores will be used for admissions

JEE main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments. This exam also serves as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

This year onwards various other institutes will consider JEE main 2021 scores for admissions. Details of those institutes are given below:

• This year onwards, the selection for admission of students under Direct Admission of Students ABROAD (DASA-2019) will be through JEE main scores.

• B.Tech Scores of JEE main 2021 will be used for admission to various branches of B.Tech in North Eastern Hill University for the session 2021- 22.

• B. Tech/ B. Arch scores of JEE main 2021 will also be used for admission to B. Tech, B. Arch, M. Tech (Integrated) Courses in the affiliated Colleges of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow across the State of Uttar Pradesh

• B. Tech/ B. Arch Scores of JEE main 2021 will also be used for admission to B. Tech/B. Arch courses covered under UPSEE-2021.

For all admission related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of JoSAA, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), or the concerned State Government/Institute after the declaration of result/ranks of JEE main 2021, the national testing agency (NTA) has said. NTA is only an exam conducting agency; it has no authority in the admission process.