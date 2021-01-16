IND USA
JEE Main 2021 application window closing today, here's how to apply

  • JEE Main 2021: The online application window for Joint Entrance (Main) Examination 2021 will close on Saturday, January 16. Aspirants who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply till 11:59 pm on Saturday at Jermain.nta.nic.in.
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:06 AM IST

JEE Main 2021: The online application window for Joint Entrance (Main) Examination 2021 will close on Saturday, January 16. Aspirants who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply till 11:59 pm on Saturday at Jermain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay registration fee is January 17

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 cycles this year. The first cycle is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second cycle of exam will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth cycle will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

“Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati,” reads the official notice.

How to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit NTA’s JEE Main official website at jeemain.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2021’

If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’

If you are a new user, you need to register yourself.

Click on the ‘proceed to apply’ link appearing under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.

Fill in the required details asked in the form

Scan and upload images

Pay the application fee and submit

NTA on Thursday alerted the applicants aginst a fake website running in the name of JEE Main. The agency advised the aspirants to rely only on the official website of JEE i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for application and fee submission




