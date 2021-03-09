JEE Main 2021: Registration for March session exam extended, check details

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency on Tuesday extended the registration deadline for the JEE Main 2021 March, April, and May sessions. A notice in this regard has also been uploaded on the agency's official website.

According to the notice. interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the JEE Main 2021 examinations online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 10 am. Earlier, the deadline to submit the application forms for JEE Main was March 6, 2021.

However, candidates will be able to pay the application fee until 11:59 am on March 10, 2021.

"In case of any query with respect to online application and fee payment, the applicants may contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk (011-40759000). The candidates can also use the Query Redressal System (QRS) available on the JEE (Main) website," reads the official notice.

This year, the agency will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions. The first session was held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The results for which was declared on Monday, March 8, 2021. The second session is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which will be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session is scheduled to be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021.

How to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to apply for the JEE Main 2021

If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’

If you are a new user, you need to register yourself.

Click on the ‘proceed to apply’ link under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.

Fill in the required details asked in the form

Scan and upload images

Pay the application fee and submit

Keep the application number or registration number safe with you for future reference.