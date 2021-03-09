JEE Main 2021: Registration for March session exam extended, check details
- JEE Main 2021: According to the notice. interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the JEE Main 2021 examinations online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 10 am.
JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency on Tuesday extended the registration deadline for the JEE Main 2021 March, April, and May sessions. A notice in this regard has also been uploaded on the agency's official website.
According to the notice. interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the JEE Main 2021 examinations online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 10 am. Earlier, the deadline to submit the application forms for JEE Main was March 6, 2021.
However, candidates will be able to pay the application fee until 11:59 am on March 10, 2021.
"In case of any query with respect to online application and fee payment, the applicants may contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk (011-40759000). The candidates can also use the Query Redressal System (QRS) available on the JEE (Main) website," reads the official notice.
This year, the agency will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions. The first session was held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The results for which was declared on Monday, March 8, 2021. The second session is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which will be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session is scheduled to be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.
Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021.
How to apply for JEE Main 2021:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link to apply for the JEE Main 2021
If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’
If you are a new user, you need to register yourself.
Click on the ‘proceed to apply’ link under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.
Fill in the required details asked in the form
Scan and upload images
Pay the application fee and submit
Keep the application number or registration number safe with you for future reference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to crack UPSC Prelims at the first attempt? Here’s a 3-month plan for you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Registration for March session exam extended, check details
- JEE Main 2021: According to the notice. interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the JEE Main 2021 examinations online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 10 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE Paper-1 exam 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Results 2021 declared, here's how to check at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Result 2021 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Advanced 2021 on July 3: Here are some last-minute tips to ace the exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released, check it here
- National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE main February 2021 examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP PCS 2021: Over 6.88 lakh candidates apply for the exam
- Over 6.88 lakh candidates have applied for UPPSC's combined state/upper subordinate services examination 2021, commonly known as PCS exam, and assistant conservator of forest /range forest officer services examination 2021, say UPPSC officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Result 2021 declared, here's how to check results on mobile easily
- National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 first session exams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC MTS 2019 final result declared, check list of selected candidates
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final results of multi-tasking staff recruitment exam 2019 on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
- SSC CPO final answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2020 can check the final answer key along with the question paper online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download
- UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC Vetting Officer screening exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule for foundation course released, check here
- ICAI CA May exam 2021: Candidates can check the ICAI CA May examination schedule for the Foundation course online at icai.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Last minute tips to crack it like a topper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt organises session on UPSC exams, officers share tips and strategies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox