JEE main 2022 provisional answer keys for session 2 released, how to challenge

Published on Aug 03, 2022 10:40 PM IST
  • JEE main 2022 provisional answer keys: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, Aug 3 uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Joint entrance examination (Main)- 2022 Session-II.
JEE main 2022 provisional answer keys: Interested candidates can check and download the answer keys on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

JEE main 2022 provisional answer keys: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Joint entrance examination (Main)- 2022 Session-II.

Answer keys have been released for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses.

Interested candidates can check and download the answer keys on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) was held from July 25 to July 30,2022 in India and abroad for around 6.29 lakhs candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, from August 3 to August 5, 2022 upto 5 pm with a prescribed challenge fee of Rs.200 per question challenged.

Objections can be raised in online mode only.

“If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.” reads the official notification.

How to raise objections, check here

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on “Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key”

Key in your application number and date of birth

Select option ID and raise your objection

Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’.

Pay the fee and submit your objection.

jee mains answer key
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
