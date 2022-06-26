JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Check June 26 morning shift paper analysis

JEE (Main) 2022 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 26th June 2022 in the morning shift – from 9 am to 12 pm. Questions in the exam covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was a blanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. JEE Main 2022 Live Updates

There were total 90 questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject)

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 26th June ,2022 (Forenoon Session):

Mathematics – Moderately Tough level. Questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Chapters of Conic Sections & Calculus. Questions asked from Chapters like Matrices, 3 D Geometry, Mathematical Reasoning, Functions, Limits, Area under Curves, Definite Integrals, Parabola, Ellipse & Circle. Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. Few questions were reported as Tricky.

Physics – Easy level. Questions asked from Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity & Modern Physics, Rotational Motion, Kinematics, Heat & Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions were easy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked.

Chemistry – Moderate level. Physical Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Inorganic & Organic Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry. Questions asked from Chemistry in Everyday Life, Mole Concept, s – block & p- block, Coordination Chemistry.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderately Tough while Physics was Easy amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Head-FIITJEE Noida.