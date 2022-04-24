JEE Main 2022 session 1 registration ends tomorrow on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: Registration for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 ends on Monday, April 25. Candidates who are yet to register can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in to fill the JEE Main 2022 session 1 application form.

The entrance test has been rescheduled. The first session of JEE Main will now take place on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022. Following the postponement of the exam, the application window was reopened on April 18.

How to apply for JEE Main 2022

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2022 registration link on the home page.

Register to get the login details.

Next, login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Save a hard copy of the page for further need.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to, among others, National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). The top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced, which is held for IIT admissions.

