JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Day 4 paper 1 afternoon exam analysis

The JEE (Main) 2022 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 28th July 2022. The reporting time for students was 2:20 pm however the exam started sharp at 3:00 pm.

There were total 90 questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was similar level as compared to papers held in June Session of JEE Main, 2022.

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 28th July ,2022 (Afternoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions covered almost all chapters with weightage to Calculus & Algebra. There were mixed concepts questions from Ellipse & Circle. Questions also asked from Binomial Theorem, Probability, Matrices, Vectors, 3 D Geometry & Complex numbers in Algebra. In Calculus- Indefinite & Definite Integrals had 2 questions. 3D Geometry had 3 questions. Numerical Based question had lengthy calculations as per students. Few students also reported it was tricky.

Physics – Easy level. Overall a balanced section. Some scoring questions were asked from Laws of Motion, Work, Power & Energy, Rotational Motion, Heat & Thermodynamics, Kinematics, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, AC Circuits & Communication Systems. Optics & Current Electricity had more than 2 questions each. Numerical based questions were easy. This was a scoring section as per students.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Physical Chemistry was mostly in Numerical based section. Organic Chemistry had some mixed concept, lengthy & trick questions from Phenols, Alcohols, Polymers. In Physical Chemistry, questions were asked from Chemical Kinetics, Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry- 2 questions, Thermodynamics & Solid State. Numerical Based questions from Physical Chemistry were lengthy but easy. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from Co-ordination Compounds, p Block, Ores & Metallurgy, Environmental Chemistry and Coordination Compounds.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was Moderate while Physics was Easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.