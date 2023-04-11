Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card released for April 13 exam, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 11, 2023 06:43 PM IST

NTA released admit cards for April 13 examinations at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) session 2 admit card for April 13 exams. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their applictaion number and date of birth. The hall tickets are released for B.E. / B.Tech. and B.Arch examinations.

Direct link to download admit card

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jee mains admit card.
jee mains admit card.
