JEE Main 2024 admit card for April 4, 5 and 6 exam dates out at jeemain.nta.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 01, 2024 07:59 AM IST

JEE Main 2024 admit card for April 4, 5 and 6 exam dates have been released. The download link is given here.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024 session 2) scheduled for April 4, 5 and 6. Candidates who will appear in the entrance test on the dates mentioned above can download their admit cards from jeemain.nta.ac.in. The link to the login page is given below. JEE Main 2024 session 2 admit card live updates.

Direct link to download JEE Main session 2 admit card

Application number and date of birth will be required to download the JEE Mains admit card. On the day of the examination, students will require to bring a printed copy of the admit card (on A4 paper and preferabely in colour). If the admit card has more than one page, they are advised to print all the pages. Additionally, they are required to bring a photo ID and other required documents (scribe form, etc). The detailed list will be given on the instructions section of the admit card.

The dress code for JEE Main and other exam day guidelines will be mentioned on the admit card. They should also take note of the reporting time and follow it accordingly.

How to download JEE Main 2024 session 2 admit card

Go to the NTA JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the session 2 admit card download link.

On the login page, provide your application number and date of birth and submit.

Your admit card for the JEE Main session 2 will be displayed. Check and download it.

The JEE Main session 2 is scheduled to be held from April 1 to April 15, 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts – the first shift is from 9 am to 12 pn and the second one is from 3 pm to 6 pm. Admit cards for the other exam days will be released three days ahead of the date of examination.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA websites – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.ac.in – for further updates. For any help, they can contact the agency at 011- 40759000 or write to jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Exam and College Guide
