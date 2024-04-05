JEE Main 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will conduct the JEE Main 2024 examination on April 5, 2024. The Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. This year a total of 12.57 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main 2024 Session 2. The second session will take place on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I (BE/BTech) and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2 (BArch/Planning)....Read More

All the candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2024 exam on Day 2 will have to carry a printed copy of the admit card and other required documents specified by the agency to the exam centre. The appearing candidates will also have to follow the dress code and report to the centre as per the specified time on the admit card.

The JEE Main 2024 admit card has been released for all days. Candidates can download it from the official website of JEE Main. Follow the blog for the latest updates on guidelines, dress code, exam analysis, expert opinion, student review and other details.