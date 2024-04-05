JEE Main 2024 Live: NTA JEE main April 5, Shift 1 exam begins
JEE Main 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will conduct the JEE Main 2024 examination on April 5, 2024. The Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. This year a total of 12.57 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Main 2024 Session 2. The second session will take place on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I (BE/BTech) and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2 (BArch/Planning)....Read More
All the candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2024 exam on Day 2 will have to carry a printed copy of the admit card and other required documents specified by the agency to the exam centre. The appearing candidates will also have to follow the dress code and report to the centre as per the specified time on the admit card.
The JEE Main 2024 admit card has been released for all days. Candidates can download it from the official website of JEE Main. Follow the blog for the latest updates on guidelines, dress code, exam analysis, expert opinion, student review and other details.
JEE Main 2024 live updates: Carry these documents to the exam centre
One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded with the application form), a valid photo ID proof in original (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card/12th Class Admit card). ID Cards issued by Schools/ colleges/ universities/ coaching centres, AADHAR enrollment receipts without AADHAR number, and photocopies or images stored on mobile phones, etc. will not be accepted.
JEE Main 2024 live updates: NTA's take to prevent malpractices
NTA has taken disciplinary action against certain candidates based on post-examination data analysis. For JEE (Main) Session-2 also, NTA has deployed various processes to prevent the malpractices, therefore, even during the ongoing Examination, any candidate is subject to verification, biometric, frisking in view of the signal which may be flashed through AI tools, CCTV analysis and live streaming in the NTA’s Command Control Room.
JEE Mains 2024 session 2: NTA asks students to refrain from using unfair means
NTA has advised all candidates to refrain from using Unfair means / practices to gain any undue advantage over other candidates. NTA has implemented rigorous measures to deter malpractices and ensure the examination's fairness, such as multistage verification, biometric authentication, EKYC and frisking of the candidates, the invigilation staff and any other associated functionarie
JEE main 2024 live updates: Exam dates for Session 2
The second session will take place on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I (BE/BTech) and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2 (BArch/Planning).
JEE Main Exam 2024: Shift 1 begins
JEE Main 2024 live updates: First shift begins in 5 minutes
JEE Main 2024 live updates: Which students should reach exam centre 1 hour early
Those candidates who did not opt for the option of opting for registering through DigiLocker/ABC ID during the application process will have to reach the exam centre 1 hour prior to commencement of the exam to get their biometrics recorded at the exam centre.
JEE Mains 2024 session 2: Shift timings
JEE main 2024 live updates: When to reach exam centre
JEE Main Exam 2024: Shift 1 begins at 9 am
