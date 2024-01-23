JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam: Check admit card link, important documents, exam day guidelines here

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination on January 24, 2024, onwards. The JEE Main Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024. JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam: Admit card, exam day guidelines here

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam: Admit card

The admit card for B.Planning or Paper 2 have been released on the official website of JEE. Candidates who will be appearing for r Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) can download the admit card through the direct link given here.

Direct link to download admit card for Paper 2

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam: Important documents

All those candidates who will appear for the examination can check the important documents to be carried to the exam centre listed below.

Print copy of admit card along with self declaration downloaded from NTA website duly filled in. One passport size photograph for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class 12 Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph. PwD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category Transparent ball point pen.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam: Exam day guidelines