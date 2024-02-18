JEE Main 2024: Session 1 saw 27% increase in registration, says NTA in analysis

A total of 12,21,624 candidates registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1, which is an increase of 27 per cent compared to last year's count of 8,60,064, the National Testing Agency has informed. JEE Main 2024: Session 1 saw 27% increase in registration (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The examination took place between January 24 and February 1, at around 544 exam centres located in 291 cities in India and overseas. Results of the paper 1 (BTech/BE) examination have been announced.

“The session was conducted in 10 shifts which is 02 shifts less than the previous year despite the number of registered candidates going up to 1221624 as compared to the previous year's count of 860064 i.e. an increase of 27%,” the agency said.

Data shared by the NTA shows the highest number of 100 percentile scorers (8) in paper 1 took the examination in the first shift on January 27, followed by January 29 shift 2 (4), January 30 shift 2 (3), January 31 shift 1 (2) and one each on January 27 shift 2, January 29 shift 1, January 30 shift 1, January 31 shift 2, and both shifts on February 1.

Various question papers of a similar nature in content were prepared and randomly selected for each shift without knowledge of the difficulty level of each question paper, NTA said.

“The NTA does not release the raw scores; it only releases the percentile. The Percentile Score is the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and is used for the preparation of the merit lists. In the event of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar/unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts). Raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions are converted to NTA Score,” it added.