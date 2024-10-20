JEE Main 2025 Date Live: NTA exam calendar for JEE, NEET, CUET, other exams awaited at nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2025 Dates Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce dates for JEE Main 2025, NEET UG 2025, CUET 2025 and UGC NET 2025 through its official exam calendar. The NTA exam calendar 2025 will be released at nta.ac.in. Recently, the agency informed that the official website for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Mains 2025 is jeemain.nta.nic.in and the notification will be released in due course of time. ...Read More

The exam calendar will be released first and after that, exam notifications for JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET and UGC NET will be released at the respective websites. Last time, the calendar was published on September 19.

The JEE Main exam will be held in two sessions for admission to NITs, IIITs and other technical institutions. JEE Mains is also the qualifying test for IIT JEE advanced.

Recently, NTA informed that there will be no optional questions in JEE Mains 2025.

Between 2021 and 2024, the JEE Main papers had 90 questions – 20 each from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics in section A and 10 each from the three subjects in section B. Candidates had to attempt five questions each from the three subjects in section B.

In 2025, the NTA will go back to the old pattern of JEE Mains where Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will have 25 questions each.

Though the exam dates for JEE Main are not confirmed yet, the Goa board rescheduled the Class 12 final examinations to give students sufficient time for their preparations.

“The board has carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, leaving insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their Board exams,” the Goa board said in its notification.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be held in a single session for admission to undergraduate medicine courses.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgradiate admissions at central universities and other participating institutions will be held in a singe session, multiple shifts over several days.

The UGC NET to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD admissions is likely to be held twice.

Follow this live blog for the NTA exam calendar and JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, UGC NET exam dates.